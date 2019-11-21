COLUMBUS, Ohio - Whether it is deemed a rivalry or not, this game has lived up to the hype each of the past three years. With the last three games having been decided by a combined five points, this top-ten matchup could possibly come down to the wire. The Big Ten East is on the line and possibly a spot in the playoff, so it will be interesting to see how Buckeyes respond to the pressure, especially if they find themselves in their first close game of the year. Ohio State has positively answered every question this season, but the matchup with Penn State brings about a whole new crop of questions.

Will the Buckeyes execute in the face of adversity?

To date, the greatest moments of adversity that Ohio State has faced came in the form of a blocked punt by Wisconsin in the third quarter and the suspension of Chase Young. This team is yet to have to play for a win late into a fourth quarter or even the beginning of the fourth quarter for that matter. That clean slate of no fourth-quarter stress may change this Saturday, however. Executing down the stretch has been the name of the game for the last three matchups with Penn State. In 2016, the Buckeyes failed to deliver in the fourth quarter, squandering a 14-point lead in the final quarter. In the last two years, it has been Penn State that could not defend a multiple-score lead in the fourth quarter. Can this year's Buckeye team respond to early adversity like the 2017 and 2018 teams? It is yet to be seen, but if history repeats itself, the Buckeyes may find themselves down multiple touchdowns with the game on the line. In 2017, Ohio State fell behind 21-3 in the first half, but the Buckeyes were able to respond to the punch in the mouth. It is yet to be seen if this year's rendition can survive a similar blow.

Can the secondary slow down Hamler and Freiermuth?

Jordan Fuller and Jeff Okudah have combined for five interceptions on the season. (Scott Stuart)

This game could very well be won in the secondary. Both teams possess great run defenses, and while Ohio State has the best pass defense in the country, the Nittany Lions have a pair of weapons that could test the Buckeyes. K.J. Hamler is as electric as any wide receiver in the country. Hamler has 46 receptions for 791 yards and 8 touchdowns on the season. Most Ohio State fans will remember Hamler for his 93-yard touchdown against the Buckeyes last season. The Buckeyes have avoided allowing explosive plays all season, and they will need to be as sound as ever to contain Hamler. A position that has give Ohio State problems in the past is the tight end position. From the duo at Iowa two years ago or Penn State's Mike Gesicki that same year, tight ends have given the Buckeyes headaches. Pat Freiermuth is one of Penn State's top weapons in the passing game, and his 6-foot-5-inch stature will challenge the Ohio State secondary. Limiting either of Sean Clifford's two favorite targets may be all it takes to stop the Penn State offense.



Can Chase Young revive his great season?

Despite his two-game absence, Young has only fallen to No. 2 in most sacks in the country. Trailing only Oregon State's Hamilcar Rashed Jr. by half a sack, the opportunity is there for Young to take back the crown against Penn State. Young was threatening a few historical footnotes before he was forced to sit out two games. After the Wisconsin game, Young appeared to have as many as seven games remaining and a minimum of five games. He was only 10.5 sacks shy of Terrell Suggs's NCAA single-season record 24 sacks. On top of this, Young had propelled himself into the Heisman conversation and was looking to become only the second defensive Heisman of all time. While it looks like history will not be altered on a national scale, Young is still only half a sack off of Vernon Gholston's single-season Ohio State record. It will be interesting to see if Young looks rusty or energized against Penn State. The form he is in could go a long way in determining how dangerous this Ohio State defense will be going forward.

Will the Buckeyes lean on the pass more against Penn State?

Justin Fields has 31 passing touchdowns and only one interception. (Scott Stuart)

The success of Penn State's rushing defense and passing defense could not be more different. Penn State is No. 4 in the country in least amount of rushing yards allowed (75.9 yards per game), but the Nittany Lions rank third worst in the Big Ten for passing yards allowed (240.3 ypg). While Ohio State is the best rushing team in the country, it may find attacking Penn State's secondary to be the path of least resistance. The Buckeyes certainly will try to run on Penn State, but Ryan Day may try to use Justin Fields's arm to open up the run game. Fields is coming off his best performance of the season, where he threw for the first 300-yard game of his career; he was also able to tally four passing touchdowns. The Nittany Lions, on the other hand, have allowed 339 passing yards and 371 passing yards in each of the last two games. It will be interesting to see if Day favors the passing game, especially early in the game.

Can K.J. Hill resurrect the magic one last time?