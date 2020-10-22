BuckeyeGrove - Five questions (asked): Nebraska

Let's be honest, in a typical season opener to begin a new Ohio State football season, there aren't all that many serious questions that can be answered. That's because typically, the game would be played against a lesser nonconference opponent –– you know, like Bowling Green State. But this is no typical season. The Buckeyes jump right in against a Big Ten foe in Week 1 of their revised fall slate, and even though Ohio State trounced Nebraska by a wide 48-7 margin a year ago, no two games ever turn out exactly the same. This is a rare season-opening game for the Buckeyes in which the takeaways could be quite predictive of Ohio State's run through the Big Ten, as the Scarlet and Gray will start off with (theoretically) stiffer competition. Before we get to Saturday's noon kickoff, we're highlighting five questions that could be crucial for the game's result as well as the themes of Ohio State's season moving forward, and we'll be back with the answers come Sunday.

Can Buckeye defense replicate its success against Adrian Martinez?

It wasn't a game to remember for Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez last season.

Last year’s matchup between these two teams was truly the stuff of nightmares for Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez. At a point, he had more interceptions than completions, throwing three picks in the first half alone, and finished with a dreadful 35.0 passer efficiency rating on just 8-of-17 passing for 47 yards and –– get this –– an adjusted passing yards per attempt of -5.2. It can’t possibly get any worse than that for the dual-threat quarterback that some were hailing as a dark horse Heisman candidate ahead of 2019, can it? I’d give the junior Cornhusker pretty good odds of outdoing the career-worst performance we saw from him a year ago, even with the added pressure of backup Luke McCaffrey being deemed a second first-string quarterback by head coach Scott Frost on Monday. However, McCaffrey may never see the field if Martinez puts up a solid showing on Saturday, which could be aided by facing a defense that must replace seven starters. Neither Jeff Okudah nor Jordan Fuller, the two defensive backs responsible for all three of Martinez’s interceptions last year, are still on the roster, and the secondary in general might be the most questionable unit on this Buckeyes’ team. If Ohio State can, however, put up a similarly dominant performance against Martinez, it could mean two things: McCaffrey will quickly begin warming up, and a Buckeye defense full of fresh faces has picked up where its predecessor left off against most Big Ten competition last season. -Griffin Strom

How exactly will Browning be used at Sam LB?

Baron Browning possesses a versatile skillset at the linebacker position. (Scott Stuart)

Let me get this straight: Pete Werner, who generally excelled at the Sam linebacker spot for Ohio State last season, will move inside, and Baron Browning, who has rarely been seen in the type of pass coverage situations required by the Sam position, is replacing Werner on the outside? Not to mention, Browning’s pass-rushing ability, which yielded a team third-best five sacks, has been teased to be seen more ever since the spring, and even after his move to Sam was announced. Werner didn’t record a single sack from the Sam position a year ago, which seems to indicate that Browning will be used quite differently in that spot. Will that just mean an occasional blitz package to utilize Browning’s versatility off the edge? Quite possibly, but it could also mean that hint at more two-safety looks for the Buckeyes, who were almost exclusively single-high for much of last season. Between junior safety Josh Proctor and redshirt sophomore Marcus Hooker, the former has been billed as the player more adept at lining up closer to the line of scrimmage and playing straight-up coverage, so it’s possible he is used in a Bullet look from time-to-time. Special teams coordinator and safeties coach Matt Barnes, as well as co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison have both sworn up and down that the 2020 Silver Bullets will be playing the same defense they did a season ago, but that could easily be a red herring to confuse the Nebraska coaching staff. There are plenty of questions about the Buckeye defense, but finding out how Browning, a former five-star prospect, is used in this new role is certainly one of them. -Griffin Strom

Which freshman receiver will have the best performance?

Freshman wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was a five-star recruit from Rockwall, Texas. (AP Photo)

Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams are expected to earn the starting spots at wide receiver, and not enough can be said about the freshmen waiting in the wings. Could the class of 2020’s No. 1 wide receiver show out in his first game as a Buckeye? Julian Fleming looked ahead of traditional freshmen in terms of size a few weeks back when Ohio State allowed media to watch practice on Oct. 3. Standing 6-feet-2-inches, Fleming already has a mature build, and all he needs to do is translate it to the field. Perhaps the No. 4 receiver from last year’s recruiting class in Jaxon Smith-Njigba could step up once he sees the field. A fellow five-star recruit, Smith-Njigba offers incredible quickness that could prove to be elusive against opposing secondaries. A native of Washington state, four-star Gee Scott Jr. also stands to provide an option for Ryan Day and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline. A physical player, Scott Jr. could very well bully his way through secondaries. Nebraska’s returning safeties Marquel Dismuke and Cam Taylor-Britt, in addition to defensive back Dicaprio Bootle, may offer experience to combat the freshness Scott Jr. presents. Mookie Cooper could also see the field against the CornHuskers on Saturday. Several weeks back, Hartline said Cooper is “further along” than he anticipated in terms of development despite having missed his senior year of high school football due to transfer issues. Cooper offers explosiveness that could turn heads on the gridiron. -Jacob Benge

How will the Ohio State running backs split carries?

Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon ran for 2,076 yards in three seasons with the Sooners. (Ohio State Dept. of Athletics)

Last season, Ohio State’s rushing attack was about as straightforward as it has ever been: get the ball to J.K. Dobbins and let him work. Things will change this year. Ryan Day and his staff have not named a starting running back, but Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon and redshirt sophomore Master Teague are expected to split carries with a host of young, capable backs behind them. Sermon racked up carries in his first two seasons at Oklahoma, but in 2019, his playing time and yardage fell through the floor. The senior is taller and leaner than the typical Ohio State running back of the past and certainly won’t be eating as many carries as Dobbins did, but he will see a larger opportunity than he did in his final year with the Sooners. Everyone is familiar with what Teague brings to the roster. The primary backup last season, he runs with similar power and size to Sermon and finished No. 7 in the Big Ten in rushing yards on mop-up duty. The major question for Teague is one of health; he suffered an Achilles injury in the spring but is reportedly back to 100 percent. It seems likely that he and Sermon will both be given equal chances to help push this Ohio State offense forward, but it will be interesting to see which one trots out as the “starter” on Saturday. Beyond the two presumed starters, redshirt freshman Steele Chambers and sophomore Marcus Crowley lead the second group of backs. Ohio State is favored by over 20 points against Nebraska, so it’s fair to think that the young pair will see some carries this weekend. The main focus, however, will be on the proportion of carries given to Sermon and Teague.

-Marcus Horton

How will the Buckeyes limit Wan'Dale Robinson?

Robinson is expected to be Nebraska's most lethal weapon as a jack-of-all-trades on offense. (USA Today Sports)