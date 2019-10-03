COLUMBUS, Ohio - If Nebraska was actually a test for Ohio State, then they passed with flying colors. No team has come close to stopping the Buckeyes this season on offense or has been able to get past the Ohio State defense. Michigan State comes into Ohio Stadium posing an interesting challenge for the Buckeyes as one of the best defenses in the nation through the first part of the season. Will Ohio State be able to move the ball against the Spartan rushing defense, or will the Buckeyes be shut down on the ground for the first time this season? We take a look at that and more in the Thursday portion of Five Questions.

Can the rushing game continue their dominance against Michigan State?

The rushing game has been a dominant force for Ohio State this season averaging 282.2 yards per game, the seventh best number in the nation. Conversely, the Spartans are only allowing 56.4 yards per game, fourth best in the nation, so it will be the first time one of Ohio State's positional units has truly been tested this season. J.K. Dobbins and Master Teague III have both had impressive seasons thus far, but the Spartans have eight players with at least two tackles for loss this season, so it won't be an easy day for them trying to run the ball. The offensive line has done a nice job opening up holes so far, but this will be their biggest challenge yet trying to open up the running game. Having gone up against this defense, though, it seems probable that Ryan Day will have a plan to help kick start the running game for Dobbins and Teague, and even if they can't get going, the Buckeyes have a reliable passing game that should help open up options for the offense.

Will Justin Fields be able to handle an increased workload?

Going off the last question, a more subdued day by Ohio State's rushing attack may lead to a more involved game for Justin Fields and the Ohio State passing offense. Fields has attempted no more than 25 passes this season while Ohio State hasn't had fewer than 41 total team carries, so the balance has been shifted in favor of the rushing attack through the first five games of the season. If Day has to go away from the run early on, Fields is going to have to throw the ball more than he's become accustomed to this season. There's little reason to doubt, though, that Fields will be calm and collected whether he has 25 or 55 attempts during a game. His accuracy has been on point, he's making good reads, and he's setting up good protection for himself. Even if Fields has more pressure on him this week due to Michigan State's run defense, he's shown in his first five games that he should be able to handle it.

Can Garrett Wilson continue to make an impact in the red zone?

Garrett Wilson has become an end zone target for Ohio State. (Scott Stuart)

Garrett Wilson is only fifth on the team in catches (eight) and receiving yards (77), yet he's third on the team in touchdowns with three so far behind only Chris Olave and K.J. Hill. This puts him in good company among the playmakers at Ohio State. Wilson has scored touchdowns in both of Ohio State's previous two games, both circus catches that possibly only he could have pulled in. He's become a definite red zone and end zone target for Justin Fields and the Ohio State offense, and with every big catch he makes, he's earning himself more playing time and more opportunity even as the Buckeyes get into the tougher part of their season. A 6'0" receiver that plays like he's taller that can go up and fight for the ball like Wilson has is in high demand, and he's met the call so far. He may not rack up a ton of receptions in any game this season, but expect to see him more and more when Ohio State's offense is in the red zone.

Can Ohio State continue their dominance ATS (against the spread)?

Good teams win, great teams cover. It's difficult to track down the origins of this telling quote, but it's the truest thing you'll read all day. Ohio State is 4-1 ATS this season, the only blunder coming against Florida Atlantic. The Owls scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to cover the 27.5 point spread, but beyond that, the Buckeyes have covered comfortably in each of their games since. While teams covering isn't a perfect indicator of whether or not a team is goo,d it speaks to how well they can execute. For a large spread like 38.5 points against Miami (Ohio), it's difficult to win by that much even against bad teams because so much has to go right on both offense and defense, yet the Buckeyes won that game by 71. This showed an efficiency on both sides of the ball that has popped up in every game this season. The spread for this week's game against Michigan State is 20 points. While this may be a lower scoring affair than previous games due to the Sparty defense, it still doesn't seem likely that Michigan State's offense will be able to put any pressure on Ohio State's defense, so even if the Ohio State offense isn't putting up many points, it still seems that they'll cover easily.

Will the turnovers keep coming for Ohio State's defense?

Jeff Okudah leads the Ohio State defense with three turnovers. (Scott Stuart)