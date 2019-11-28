COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Big Ten East is already clinched, but an undefeated regular season is on the line for Ohio State for the first time since 2013. The Buckeyes would like a repeat of last year's rivalry game where Ohio State dominated Michigan from start to finish, but a lot has changed from last year to now. Ryan Day is now Ohio State's head coach and he brought Greg Mattison and Al Washington over from the Wolverines' defensive staff. Michigan's offense has most of the same players back, but Don Brown has gone to great efforts to revamp the Wolverine defense after last season's 62 point embarassment in the rivalry game. Michigan has nothing to play for except the role of spoiler for Ohio State's season, while the Buckeyes are looking to not only cap off an undefeated regular season but to ride that momentum into the Big Ten Championship Game and beyond. With as big a game as this one, there are plenty of questions surrounding how these two teams will stack up, so let's get started in this week's Five Questions.

Can Ohio State compete against Michigan's passing defense?

Justin Fields only has one interception this season. Can he avoid costly turnovers against Michigan? (Associated Press)

While the Wolverines have certainly had their ups and downs on defense this year, mostly focused on the rushing defense, the Michigan passing defense has been consistently good all season. Currently, the Wolverines are ranked fourth in the nation in passing yards allowed per game at just 161 yards. Only Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State have had better passing defenses this year. The most passing yards they've given up in a single game were the 260 yards put up by Iowa's Nate Stanley in the Hawkeyes 10-3 loss to Michigan. Wisconsin, Miami (OH) and Indiana are the only other teams Ohio State has faced that are in the top 25 in passing yards allowed per game, but Michigan is still a clear cut above those teams, so this will be the biggest challenge to date for Day, Justin Fields and Ohio State's passing offense. While Ohio State has not had a prolific passing offense in 2019 like they did in 2018, the Buckeyes are still the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation, and Michigan has only played one team thus far among the top 20 scoring offense (Notre Dame), so even if Fields and company have trouble moving the ball through the air, they may not need to if the running game can get going, and that brings us to the next question.

Can J.K. Dobbins run like he did in his freshman year against Michigan?

J.K. Dobbins has impressed against good run defenses this season. (USA Today Sports Images)

J.K. Dobbins didn't have much of an impact against the Wolverines last year still splitting carries with Mike Weber Jr., but in his freshman season when he tied for the team lead in carries against the Wolverines, Dobbins went for 101 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown. The story this season has been how Dobbins has shown flashes of his running form his freshman year, displaying quickness and vision that he lacked in his sophomore campaign. Now, with at least two games remaining on the season, Dobbins is already up to 1,446 yards, well above his 1,053 yards last season and past his 1,403 yards in his freshman season. It's safe to say that not only has Dobbins reached the peak of his freshman year, but he's surpassed expectations, now a surefire NFL draft pick if he so chooses to leave after this year. Michigan's run defense isn't as good as their passing defense, but it's still ranked 13th in the nation only allowing 103 yards per game. Given how Dobbins has performed against other top rushing defenses in the Big Ten, expect him to have another big day against the Wolverines, especially if Michigan can slow down the passing offense.

J.K. Dobbins Against Top Big Ten Rushing Defenses Team Carries Yards YPC (Yards Per Carry) Touchdowns Michigan State (104.5 YPG) 24 172 7.4 1 Wisconsin (100.4 YPG) 20 163 8.2 2 Penn State (90.2 YPG) 36 157 4.4 2 Totals 80 492 6.2 5

Will the weather impact The Game?

Current forecasts as of writing show a 50 percent chance of precipitation along with some expected snow and rain showers. Given that Ohio State averages 282 yards on the ground against Michigan's 155 rushing yards per game, I'm inclined to think that this favors the Buckeyes. Additionally, the only games where the Buckeyes experienced any real turbulant weather was against Wisconsin and Penn State where Ohio State handidly defeated two top 15 teams, so there's a precedence here that the Buckeyes may benefit from some bad weather. On the flip side of things, the Wolverines have also played in some bad weather this year, namely against Notre Dame where they whooped the Fighting Irish 45-14. Given the proximity of these teams, snow and rain isn't something that either of them aren't used to, but in a big rivalry game like this, even the smallest of factors can turn the tides of the game for either team. As I said, I think bad weather complements the Buckeyes' play-style better, but anything can happen when these teams meet in the last week of November.

How will Ryan Day handle the stress of the rivalry?

Ryan Day has an advantage in his first opportunity coaching against the Wolverines that other Ohio State coaches generally haven't had, and that's that he's been on the sidelines for The Game twice before, albeit as an offensive coordinator. Day is not someone that was raised as a disciple of the rivalry like Urban Meyer was, he Day made it clear on Tuesday how much he respects the rivalry and the emphasis he puts on it. "I don't know. I just know we're focused on this game. I don't know. I mean, a lot of people do a lot of what if scenarios and everything," Day said. "I know that this game means everything to us. Nothing matters if we don't win the game. That's the only way I look at it, we got to win the game." They say you always have a plan until you get punched in the face, and that punch could certainly happen when Ohio State plays Michigan, especially considering the game is in Ann Arbor. However, Ohio State and Day have executed at a high level all season. Day has spoke about how they prepare for this game 365 days a year, so if they can execute anywhere close to how they have in their previous 11 games this season, they'll be well prepared for the Wolverines. There won't be a game on Ohio State's schedule this year that will be prepared for more than The Game, so it will be a big test for Day to see how he performs in a big game atmosphere, but if his answers this week were any indication, he'll have the Buckeyes ready to go.

Can the Buckeyes win the turnover battle against Michigan?