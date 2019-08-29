We’ll propose some questions to get you thinking about the upcoming game and then answer them in a separate piece on Sunday following the game. Without further ado, let’s get started.

Starting quarterback Justin Fields will take the field for the first time as a starter when Ohio State takes on Florida Atlantic, and expectations are high for the sophomore’s debut in Scarlet and Gray. In limited action last season with Georgia, Fields completed 27 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns as well as rushed for 266 yards and four more touchdowns. While he did play in a big SEC environment, it was mostly in garbage time, so it won’t compare to what he’ll experience for the first time when 100,000+ people fill into Ohio Stadium with all eyes on him.

Ryan Day and the coaching staff have done their best to prepare Fields for this opportunity through the spring and fall camp, but there’s no way of telling how he’ll handle the pressure of leading the offense once the game has started. Seeing how Fields responds to the first sign of adversity will be important for the coaching staff to gauge for the rest of the season.