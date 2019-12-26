SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - It's been nearly three weeks since Ohio State last took the field against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game, and after three weeks of practice, preparation and game planning, the Buckeyes are finally set to take on Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. Expected to be one of the best semifinal matchups in the short history of the College Football Playoffs, this contest will pit two undefeated teams who dominated their conferences through explosive offenses and suffocating defenses. Despite Ohio State holding the No. 2 seed, they find themselves an underdog for the first time this season as the experts look to Clemson and Dabo Swinney's playoff experience to potentially be the deciding factor. This will be the biggest game the Buckeyes have played since their last Fiesta Bowl matchup against Clemson in 2016, but Ohio State will be hoping for a better turnout this time around, so find out what questions will be answered by Saturday's playoff semifinal.

Can Ohio State stop Trevor Lawrence?

Trevor Lawrence has been unstoppable for most of the season. (USA Today Sports Images)

If Ohio State is going to stop Trevor Lawrence on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl, they would be the first team to do so since Lawrence took over at Clemson last season. Since the sophomore took over signal calling duties, the Tigers have had an incredible run of 24 straight wins (not including the four wins before Lawrence took over). During that stretch, Lawrence has had Heisman-caliber numbers for the Tigers.

Trevor Lawrence - 2018 and 2019 as a starter Passing Yards Comp/Attempts Comp. % TDs INTs Trevor Lawrence 5,852 452/674 67.06% 55 10

This season, Lawrence struggled a bit early on, throwing eight interceptions in their first seven games, but he has been interception-free in the Tigers' last six games. After the close call against North Carolina in which Lawrence had 206 yards and just one touchdown, he's averaged over 250 passing yards and has passed for at least three passing touchdowns in each game. On Ohio State's end, they've allowed just 148 passing yards per game and are giving up just one passing touchdown every two games. While Clemson has certainly not gone against a defense comparable to Ohio State's, it would be a stretch to say they've even played a good defense. Texas A&M, ranked 38th in scoring defense, is the best defense the Tigers have faced, so the BIA secondary consisting of four future NFL draft picks may be able to pick on a Clemson offense which hasn't been tested.

Will J.K. Dobbins be able to get going against Clemson's rushing defense?

J.K. Dobbins has excelled against excellent rushing defenses this season. (Scott Stuart)

Is Clemson's run defense for real or has it been propped up via a weak ACC schedule? That's one question that will certainly be answered on Saturday. The Tigers are allowing a tick over 100 rushing yards per game and three yards per carry. J.K. Dobbins on the other hand is averaging over 140 yards per carry and 6.5 yards per carry, and these numbers have mostly come in the first half of Ohio State's games this season. Even with Clemson's impressive numbers, they've still allowed themselves to get gashed on the ground a few times this season. North Carolina's Michael Carter had 16 carries for 99 yards, Louisville's Javian Hawkins went for 129 yards on 26 carries and NC State's Zonovan Knight had 139 yards on just 12 carries. With Dobbins' propensity to take over rushing defenses that have dominated lesser opponents, it's a reasonable expectation that the junior may be able to have a field day against the Tigers as he looks to cap off his record-breaking 2019 campaign.

Can Ryan Day win the chess battle between himself and Dabo Swinney?

Ryan Day is 16-0 but he doesn't know the playoffs like Dabo Swinney. (Scott Stuart)

Ryan Day has gone up against some good coaches this season like Mark Dantonio, James Franklin and Luke Fickell, but nothing has prepared him for the chess match that will take place between him and Dabo Swinney. Day has shown little this season that would indicate the Buckeyes won't be prepared for the Fiesta Bowl against Clemson, but this may be the first game of the season where the opposing coach can match his meticulous preparation shown by Day during Ohio State's 13-0 season. Additionally, not only does Swinney have 10 years of head coaching experience on Day, he's been through the wringer in terms of playoffs games. In the previous five years of the playoffs, Swinney has appeared in the most recent four and made it to the national championship in three seasons. Overall, Swinney has coached in seven playoff games in just the last four seasons, so this is a stage he is intimately familiar with. As for how Day may handle it, we'll just have to wait and see. The Buckeyes went 13-0 in the regular season but had struggles early on in big games against Penn State and Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship. Saturday's Fiesta Bowl will tell whether Day can rise to the competition in these big games or whether the big stage overwhelms, because if Swinney's teams have shown anything over their 28-game winning streak, the Tigers won't falter in big moments.

Can Ohio State make an impact against Clemson's offensive line?

Can Chase Young get to Trevor Lawrence? (Scott Stuart)

Clemson has a monster of an offensive line in a few different ways. The Tigers' offensive line has given up just 13 sacks all season, and while they may not have faced the toughest of competition in the ACC, it's still an impressive accomplishment given that the Tigers average nearly 73 plays per game. Tackle to tackle, the Clemson offensive line features a lot of talent and athleticism. Graduates and seniors hold the line from left guard over to right tackle, and left tackle Jackson Carmen, while only a sophomore, is six-foot-five-inches and weighs 345 pounds, so there isn't a clear spot for Ohio State's defense to attack this battle-tested line. In the running game, Clemson's backs average a nation-best 6.5 yards per carry and average over 250 rushing yards per game. While the talent of Travis Etienne is clear, he's certainly had some help from the Tigers' big line opening up holes for him. For Ohio State, even though they are averaging nearly four sacks per game, they've been limited to just four total in their last two games against Michigan and Wisconsin. Chase Young has had a noticeable down tick in production, so other players have needed to step up, but it make take a strong effort from Young to dent the armor of Clemson's offensive line.

Will someone we're not expecting show up for Ohio State?