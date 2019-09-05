Welcome to week two of Five Questions, where we ask questions about the upcoming game to get you thinking and then answer the questions after the game on Sunday. This week, Luke Fickell and the Cincinnati Bearcats will take a trip to Ohio Stadium for a long-awaited matchup between these two in-state rivals, and there are no lack of stories surrounding this one or interesting angles to look at this game from. After an up and down game for Ohio State against Florida Atlantic, there are plenty of questions about how the Buckeyes are going to perform this week, so let’s get started.

Can Ohio State avoid an offensive lull this week?

You’ve heard about it all week, but after the four opening touchdowns against Florida Atlantic, Ohio State’s offense sunk like a rock. They didn’t get back on the board until nearly the end of the third quarter, struggling to move the ball in any meaningful way. Justin Fields was running all over the place and J.K. Dobbins was getting met at the line for minimal gains. Regardless of what caused it, this isn’t something the Buckeyes can do against Cincinnati. Fickell will be throwing everything he has at Ohio State, so they can’t afford to have these slow periods in the game, or else the Bearcats may take advantage. After hearing about it all week and watching film, a definite focus for Ohio State in practice this week is ensuring that it doesn’t happen again, so while they won’t score on every drive, don’t expect another two or three scoreless quarters for the Buckeyes.

Can the tight ends keep making an impact in the receiving game?

During fall camp, Kevin Wilson talked about how he’d like the tight ends to have a bigger role in the offense and was excited for how they’d turn out this season, and the group came through with a good opening performance against Florida Atlantic. Jeremy Ruckert caught four passes for 38 yards and two touchdowns and was able to get open easily against the Owls defense. However, against Cincinnati’s defense which ranked top ten last season, they may not find such an easy time getting the ball. UCLA was only able to get one completion to a tight end in Saturday’s 24-14 loss to Cincinnati, and with Cincinnati having a much better defense than Florida Atlantic, Ohio State’s tight ends may find themselves more useful this week blocking than running routes, so it will be interesting to see how Wilson and Ryan Day will utilize the tight ends against the Bearcats.

Will Chase Young continue his high-level performance?

Chase Young gets to the ball carrier against Florida Atlantic. (Scott Stuart)

In the season opener against Florida Atlantic, Chase Young had himself a game. Five tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass defended, this was the fifth multi-sack game of Young’s career and he was a major presence for the Ohio State defense that limited the Owls to -14 total yards in the first half and -22 yards on the ground for the entire game. Cincinnati is starting a duo of redshirt freshmen in Lorenz Metz and Jeremy Cooper at left tackle and left guard, respectively, and they’ll have to go up against one of the best pass rushers in college football in Chase Young. The Bearcats may give some additional protection on the left side to protect quarterback Desmond Ridder, but Young will inevitably be able to take advantage of the young players on Cincinnati’s offensive line. The only way Cincinnati may stifle Young is by leaning heavily into the rushing game with Michael Warren II, but it figures that Cincinnati will have to throw the ball at some point to try to win this game, so Young will have ample opportunities to get to the quarterback.

Can Ohio State begin to win the turnover battle?

Ohio State was dominant in most aspects of the game on Saturday in their 45-21 win over Florida Atlantic, but if you didn’t watch the game, you may be surprised to hear that the Buckeyes actually lost the turnover battle. Fields had an off-target pass that turned into a lateral recovered by the Owls late in the second quarter, and just minutes later Dobbins had the ball punched away from him. The only turnover for the Ohio State defense was an interception by Josh Proctor in garbage time on Florida Atlantic’s last drive of the game. Day said this week that the lateral was “funky”, but the fumble by Dobbins was “inexcusable”, so while the defense will keep doing what they’re doing in terms of trying to force turnovers, ball security will presumably be a big part of practice this week to ensure the Buckeyes aren’t making mistakes that Fickell and the Bearcats can capitalize on.

Can Justin Fields stay comfortable in the pocket?

Justin Fields breaks a tackle against Florida Atlantic. (Scott Stuart)