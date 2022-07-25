Five Questions as Buckeyes head to Big Ten Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State is ready to let actions speak for it. First, though, the Buckeyes have to actually do a little bit of talking. There's certainly plenty for Ryan Day and the three player representatives heading with him to Lucas Oil Stadium to discuss during the Big Ten's annual media day festivities. And after an extremely busy offseason, they might need every bit of time allotted for them to cover all the ground as the highly-motivated Buckeyes look to return to the top of the league after falling short a year ago. The college football landscape is changing in a hurry, and those off-field discussions are likely going to dominate the spotlight. But there is plenty of actual football to break down with the Buckeyes heading into what could be a truly special season, and Rivals is going to set the scene with Five Questions as our coverage team gets set for the two-day event in Indy.



How much competitive fire will Buckeyes show in Indy?

For an event with everybody in suits and no pads anywhere in sight, the blood still tends to get pumping a bit when the stars of the top programs get in the same room together -- or when they are asked to relive some painful moments from a year ago. Considering how much yapping Michigan did after finally breaking its losing streak to the Buckeyes last season, it's.a safe bet that C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ronnie Hickman won't always be in the best mood talking about The Game. But those three guys are also some of the most experienced, composed speakers on the Ohio State roster, and they probably won't take much bait when asked about all the comments that came from the Wolverines in the fallout of the loss in the Big House. Like their coach, though, there is a fiery side that can pop out even in press conferences, and it will be fascinating to hear from those guys after going through so many Team Up North workouts with an eye on revenge.

C.J. Stroud is returning for a second year as a starter at Ohio State. (Scott Stuart)

Has Ryan Day seen enough defensive progress heading into camp?

There's a limit to how much work can be done during 15 spring practices, particularly when a team is scrimmaging itself and trying to balance the health of the roster. But it's no secret that Day was well aware changes were needed on defense to get the Silver Bullets back to the program standard, and he certainly was paying close attention to the installation and improvement under new coordinator Jim Knowles during March and April. Again, the Buckeyes still don't get a full look while dealing with a small window for workouts and instruction in the summer, so Day really won't know for sure what Knowles has cooked up until the opener against Notre Dame. But there should be a better grasp on the personnel, the health and the scheme with camp quickly approaching. And Day will be asked to weigh in on that early and often on Wednesday.

Is C.J. Stroud fazed at all by brighter spotlight, expectations?

Already a Heisman Trophy finalist with a season of scrutiny under his belt, C.J. Stroud reported for spring camp by promptly showing how seriously he takes his responsibilities leading the Buckeyes. The second-year starting quarterback waited to sign autographs for every person in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on a Saturday in the spring. He did extra media appearances that weren't required, giving generously with both his time and thoughtful answers. And, of course, he's also now cashing in as one of the highest-profile players in the nation businesses adapt to the NIL Era -- but still earning high praise for his leadership in the locker room and in workouts. The true test for how Stroud handles the attention doesn't come at a podium in July, of course. But his comfort there could be indicative of what might be expected in September in the Horseshoe.

How healthy are Buckeyes heading into camp?

There have only been a few fleeting glimpses at Ohio State working out this summer, and without full pads on there is only so much that can be learned. But, for example, simply seeing guys like Julian Fleming or Kamryn Babb take part by running routes at top speed is notable given some of the injury concerns they had when spring camp closed in April. Ohio State would appear to be in relatively good health when it reports for action in the Woody next week, particularly with Josh Proctor expected to be on track as a full participant at safety. Even with Day largely refusing to weigh in on injury specifics, the status of a few contributors will still be a hot topic with training camp just around the corner.

Which freshmen have turned heads so far at Ohio State?