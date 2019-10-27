Going into the game, we asked how Justin Fields would perform and how Ohio State's defense would respond to another premier back like Taylor coming into Ohio Stadium. Find out how everything shaked out in the Sunday portion of Five Questions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Whether this was a test, challenge, a taste of adversity, whatever you may want to call it, Ohio State passed in its 38-7 victory over Wisconsin. The Badgers had the No.1 defense in the nation and a more than serviceable offense led by Jonathan Taylor , but anything the Badgers had done prior to this game to look like a contender in the Big Ten quicly evaporated as Ohio State put the better athletes on the field and outschemed Paul Chryst and the Badgers.

In retrospect, this is almost a hilarious question. Based on how the secondary has performed this season, not to mention how much pressure the defense has been generating, with hindsight 20/20 it never seemed like there was a chance for Jack Coan to find a seam in Ohio State's defense.

Coan finished the game 10-of-17 passing for a measly 108 yards and only one touchdown. He took five sacks (four of which he can thank Chase Young for, who you can safely assume will be present in his nightmares tonight) and was never able to get comfortable in the pocket. He had one nice touchdown pass that neither Jeff Okudah or Shaun Wade made a play on, but that was pretty much his only successful play of the game when it was still actually a game, and it was only because of a blocked punt, not because the offense moved down the field.

It's difficult to judge if Coan's performance was due to the realitvely low level of competition the Badgers have faced or if Ohio State's defense is really just that good. As usual, the answer probably lies somewhere in between, but regardless of why it happened, it's undeniable how Ohio State's defense was able to eliminate any passing attack from Coan on Saturday.

Answer: No