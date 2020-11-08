The story appeared written at halftime between the Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights on Saturday, with Ohio State cruising to a 35-3 lead that no one would have found odd in the slightest at intermission.

However, Rutgers showed some gusto with a spirited second half performance that included four consecutive touchdowns to outscore Ohio State 24-14 in the final two frames.

It was another strange game in an existentially strange season for Ohio State and the rest of the college football world, but that didn't stop our questions from being answered one way or another, even if many of the answers were somewhat inconclusive.

As is custom here at BuckeyeGrove, we asked Five Questions about the matchup on Thursday, and have faithfully returned with the answers after the dust settled on Saturday's matchup in Columbus.