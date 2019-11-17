PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Ohio State came away from SHI Stadium on Saturday with a 56-21 win, and while it may not have been their prettiest victory this year, it still got the job done to take the Buckeyes to 10-0 on the season. This really was one of those games though where Ohio State needs to give the tape a quick look through, then bury it before preparing for their biggest game of the season. With that, let's run through what questions may have been answered by Ohio State's 56-21 win over Rutgers.

In possibly the most shocking Ohio State related news to come out of Saturday's game, the Buckeyes did not cover the spread. Still hovering around 53 points at kickoff, Ohio State "only" won by 35 points, so mark this one down in the moral victory column for Rutgers, because it clear they need any victories they can get.

In reality, the starters for Ohio State left the game up 42-7, so it came down to execution on the second and third team squads to pull over the cover victory, and they certainly had some challenges. Chris Chugunov was only 5-of-14 passing and the defense began to miss some tackles which led to rare scores by the Scarlet Knights. I'll own up and say I thought it was obvious the Buckeyes would cover, but I also expected them to be up by more by half time. I also clearly did not expect the muffed punt from Garrett Wilson to set Rutgers up so close to the Buckeyes' goal line, but things happen. And that's the real message from this sloppy, weird game. It was Ohio State's least convincing win of the season, but it's late November and it was a Big Ten game. Things happen.

Answer: No