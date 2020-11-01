The scoreboard had it closer than it probably should've been in Ohio State's 38-25 win over Penn State Saturday, but a double-digit win in Happy Valley is nothing to shrug off nonetheless.

The Buckeye offense rolled for much of the game, as many expected it would, and questions were answered about Ohio State's front seven on defense, even if more were created for the secondary following the contest's second half.

It is our slate of Five Questions that we return to, having been posited on Thursday leading up to kickoff, and each of them received a pretty resounding answer through 60 minutes of football in Pennsylvania.

Without further ado, here are the answers to five questions that we highlighted before the matchup between Big Ten East Division foes.