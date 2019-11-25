For the first time all year, the Buckeyes were able to show that they can execute with the game on the line. With the question about late-game execution being answered, what other questions did the Buckeyes address against Penn State?

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes were able to dominate Penn State for the most part, but a healthy dose of adversity put the Buckeyes on their heels for the first time this season. Ohio State secured its 11th win of the season on Senior Day to secure the Big Ten East, but the win felt like more than a just any other win.

When this question was posed, Ohio State's greatest stretch of adversity came with a blocked punt against Wisconsin that led to a touchdown. This made the score 10-7 in the third quarter, but the Buckeyes were able to respond right away and push the game back out of reach.

Against Penn State, the adversity hit, and the Ohio State offense was unable to provide an immediate response to save the day. After a pair of fumbles gave the Nittany Lions a quick 10 points in the third quarter, the Buckeyes found themselves clinging to a four-point lead entering the most important fourth quarter of the season.

The Ohio State defense prevented the Nittany Lions from driving down the field to take the lead, and it was the good field position that came from Penn State's three-and-out that would set up the Chris Olave touchdown to put Ohio State back up two possessions. The defense stood tall when it was needed most, and the Ohio State offense was able to produce enough in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.