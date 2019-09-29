LINCOLN, Neb. – Heading into Ohio State’s test against Nebraska, we posed some questions that touched on intriguing areas of uncertainty for the Buckeyes. After the blowout victory in primetime, we now have clarity on these questions, so let’s take a look back on what we found out.

Entering the game, the Buckeyes had only 18 more passing yards than rushing yards, and the team had 16 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing touchdowns. While they turned to the run more in terms of play count, the offense remained relatively balanced against Nebraska.

The Buckeyes had a tremendous amount of success handing the ball off, so they continued to call what was working. They called 52 rushing plays to only 22 passing attempts, but one must also take into account that the game was out of hand relatively quickly.

The Buckeyes would rush for 368 yards and throw for 212 yards. The offensive attack was more even when you look at scoring plays, three of which came through the air and three of which game on the ground. Ryan Day was able to use the running game to open up the passing game, and at times, he would use the passing game to create more opportunities on the ground. The success in both areas hints at a balance in the future.