MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –– For Alabama head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, Monday was yet another night of victory, spoils, Gatorade baths and celebration.

For the Buckeyes, it was a night that will be painful to relive for many years to come.

Alabama cruised to a dominant 52-24 blowout win over the Buckeyes on the sport's biggest stage, as Saban captured his sixth national championship with the program since 2009, and the third of the College Football Playoff era.

Ohio State supporters likely have a number of questions about the performance in general, but we here at BuckeyeGrove asked five of them before the game, and as is custom, we've returned with the answers now that the dust has settled.