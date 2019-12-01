Ryan Day now finds himself 1-0 against Michigan, and after capping off an undefeated regular season, you'd assume he's going to have many more shots at the Wolverines during his career. You think it may be difficult to find insightful observations from this game given that it's Ohio State's 11th blowout (12th if you count the 11-point win over Penn State) of the season, but there were plenty of important takeaways from the 116th edition of The Game. Find out what questions got answered in the Sunday portion of Five Questions.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - They came, they saw, they did it again. Ohio State went into The Big House on Saturday and embarrassed Michigan 56-27 behind J.K. Dobbins' stellar rushing performance and the defense holding Shea Patterson to just 18-of-43 passing. It was somewhat of a slow start with the team trading touchdowns, but Ohio State was able to pull away by half time and later extend their lead as the game dragged on.

Justin Fields finished the day with 302 yards on 14-of-25 passing for four touchdowns, but it didn't start off that easy. Fields was inaccurate early on, only completing four of his first ten passing attempts, but a deep 57-yard touchdown pass dialed up by Ryan Day helped Fields find his rhythm, as he went 9-of-14 the rest of the way.

Even though Michigan and Don Brown have thrown in some zone defense this season, it didn't really matter as Fields was able to take advantage of individual matchups near the sidelines like he has in basically every game this season.

Everything certainly seemed to be in doubt, however, when Fields went down on the turf with an apparent leg injury. Chris Chugunov began warming up and Fields, after spending a couple minutes on the turf, walked off under his own to the medical tent where he was given a larger knee brace to protect his MCL. As we saw and will hear about for years to come, Fields came back in just a couple plays later and threw arguably the best pass of his career for a touchdown to Garrett Wilson.

All in all, against the best passing defense Ohio State has seen all season, they were able to move the ball well through the air with eight receivers all catching a pass.

