Based on the questions we asked Thursday, how did Chase Young , Blake Haubeil and Demario McCall fare against Miami (Ohio)? Find out in the Sunday half of Five Questions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - On Thursday's half of Five Questions , I made it clear it would be looking to Ohio State's future, as the opponent did not inspire much in terms of adversity for Ohio State. While there were some early struggles for the Buckeyes, they eventually figured things out, and the final score of 76-5 would make you forget that Miami (Ohio) even held the lead at one point.

Young had another highlight reel game on Saturday against Miami (Ohio). The junior defensive end had two strip sacks (doubling his career total from two to four) of the RedHawks and increased his sack total on the season to seven, tied for most in the nation.

Now averaging 1.75 sacks per game, not only did Young stay on his record-breaking pace this week, he actually increased it. Young is now on pace for over 22 sacks in 13 games, and while he's been able to beat up on some bad opponents in the first few games, with the high level he's been playing at, there seems to be no reason that he can't continue his streak of dominance into Nebraska and beyond.

Already having seven sacks it seems that barring injury its a matter of if, not when, Young will break the Ohio State single season record of 14 sacks held by Vernon Gholston. Simpy averaging a sack per game would give him the record against Penn State in mid-November, but I would like my odds for him to get it quicker than that.

Answer: Yes