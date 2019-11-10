Dominating the Terrapins 73-14, the Buckeyes were able to continue putting any doubt to rest, and they proved that the No. 1 ranking was not going to change how they played. Let's take a look back at some of the questions the Buckeyes needed to answer going into this game and see how they responded.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes were able to continue their dominance despite an unforeseen speed bump off the field.

For the first time all season, the Buckeyes were able to prevent Justin Fields from getting sacked all game. While Fields only played for half the game, the pocket remained clean throughout his 25 pass attempts.

If the offensive line can continue to pass protect like they did against Maryland, this Ohio State offense will be next to impossible to hold down. Fields was able to throw for 200 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, while also netting 28 yards on the ground to go along with a rushing touchdown.

The second half was a little sloppier, as Chris Chugunov took two sacks. One of the sacks resulted in a fumble in the red zone that Maryland was able to fall on.

Overall, the group rebounded well after allowing a season-high five sacks against Wisconsin.