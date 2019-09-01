Following Ohio State's 45-21 victory over Florida Atlantic, we'll take a look back at those questions and see what answers we were able to gleam from the first football Saturday of the season.

Last week, we introduced our new series, Five Questions , where we propose five questions to get you thinking about the upcoming game.

Most concerns about Justin Fields' passing ability were erased within the first 8:10 of Saturday's game against Florida Atlantic. Scoring four touchdowns on the first four drives, Fields looked comfortable in and outside of the pocket and backed up everything we had heard from coaches over the offseason.

He ended up playing longer than most expected, not getting pulled until the fourth quarter. Fields finished the game 18/25 passing for 234 yards and added 84 yards on the ground, accounting for five total touchdowns.

There were struggles as the game went on as the pocket decayed and he had trouble finding open receivers, but overall, Fields looked prepared for this moment and has plenty of film to go on to prepare for next week's game against Cincinnati.

Answer: Yes