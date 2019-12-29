While the season may be over for Ohio State and there will be plenty more questions to be asked and answered over the next few months, here are the answers we learned immediately from Ohio State's 29=23 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Saturday's Fiesta Bowl was a game of momentum. Ohio State started out strong, jumping out to an early 16-0 lead, but multiple miscues and misfortunes happened upon the Buckeyes that allowed for Clemson to get back in the game and eventually punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Trevor Lawrence was kept in check early by Ohio State, going just 9-of-21 with no touchdowns to start the game.

As the Fiesta Bowl went on, however, Lawrence began to heat up as the Tigers seized momentum from Ohio State.

Lawrence's numbers through the air were pedestrian compared to his numbers from the rest of the season, just 259 yards on 18-of-33 passing with two touchdowns, but it was on the ground where Lawrence was able to dominate the Buckeyes.

Including his back-breaking 67-yard touchdown run to get the Tigers back into the game, Lawrence rushed for 107 yards, a career-high for the sophomore.

His 55 percent completion rate didn't strike fear into the Buckeyes, but Ohio State will remember watching Lawrence take off for the end zone for a long, long time.

Answer: No