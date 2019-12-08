There were some things that the Buckeyes needed to address in the rematch, and while the answers may not be resoundingly positive, the Buckeyes were able to accomplish their goal of winning a third-straight Big Ten Championship. In the final pre-playoff rendition of Five Questions, see how the Buckeyes performed.

INDIANAPOLIS - The Buckeyes capped off their three-game stretch of ranked opponents with a gritty win over Wisconsin to claim the Big Ten Championship. The Buckeyes were able to take multiple haymakers from the Badgers before turning the tide and seizing control.

In a surprising turn of events, Justin Fields turned to his legs seven times to gain 35 yards. While five sacks negated the rushing production, his willingness to run and use his elusiveness in the pocket were positive signs for the Buckeyes.

After the game, Fields said that his struggles in the first half could not be attributed to his knee injury. Rather, he said that he just needed to get settled in and build a rhythm. In the first half, Fields would throw for 127 yards on 7-of-14 passing and he turned the ball over in the red zone.

The second half was a different story, however. Fields would rediscover his pinpoint accuracy, completing 12-of-17 passes in the second half for 172 yards. More importantly, Fields would throw for three touchdowns in order to help rally the Buckeyes from a 14-point deficit. His performance to close out the final 30 minutes was so impressive, that Fields was able to take home the game's Most Valuable Player award and further drive home the point that he will still be effective with the brace.