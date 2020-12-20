It might not have been pretty, but Ohio State gutted out a double-digit win against Northwestern to capture an unprecedented fourth-straight Big Ten Championship Game victory on Saturday, 22-10 in Indianapolis.

With conference title games in the books, the logical next step in the college football season is the speculation surrounding the final College Football Playoff selection seeding, which will be announced on Sunday at noon.

However, with another monumental win for the Buckeye program on Saturday, we’re not ready to gloss over Ohio State’s Big Ten title just yet.

The staff here at BuckeyeGrove asked five pertinent questions about the matchup between the Buckeyes and Wildcats on Thursday, and we got resounding answers to most of them in Saturday’s clash. Find those answers below, as we dive into the burning talking points surrounding the contest.