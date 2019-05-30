COLUMBUS, Ohio – The upcoming college football season is less than 100 days away and that does not sound all that bad to diehard football fans when you put it that way. When you say that it is still more than three months away however, it feels like an eternity between now and the start of the pomp and circumstance that college football is.

Ohio State fans have plenty of questions about their own team this season with a new head coach, new quarterback, almost an entire new defensive staff and replacing some key contributors from last year’s Big Ten Champions and Rose Bowl Champions in Urban Meyer’s final season as the head coach.

It takes two to tango however and while there may not be that marquee out-of-league opponent on the schedule, don’t sneeze at the schedule that the Buckeyes will have to face with as tough of a crossover draw as you can get out of the Big Ten West (Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin) and a season ending back-to-back of Penn State and at Michigan.

If the Buckeyes want to defend their Big Ten crown in Ryan Day’s first season as Ohio State’s head coach, they are going to have to fix several problems that plagued last year’s team, starting with giving up big plays. There are several players on Ohio State’s schedule that are capable of making big play after big play and it will be on the Buckeyes to make some of the 2018 woes the exception rather than the rule.

We are taking a look at five (or so) of the most dangerous players that the Buckeyes will face on the offensive side of the ball on the 2019 schedule.