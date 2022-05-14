The latest stop in the Rivals Camp Series is about to run through the East Coast in Philadelphia this weekend.

It’s a pretty jam-packed field of campers, and the roster is filled with a set of top Ohio State targets in the Class of 2023 and Class of 2024. I will be on hand to cover the event. Follow along on Twitter (@Zack_Carp) for photos, videos and other updates from the camp.

Here is a list of five players I’ll be keeping a keen eye on Sunday who the Buckeyes have high interest in, in alphabetical order: