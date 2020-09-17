It may have dragged on far longer than many expected –– or hoped for that matter –– but the official announcement of the new Big Ten season was made Wednesday, and with it comes a number of questions about the future.

Conference administrators attempted to answer many of them Wednesday, as commissioner Kevin Warren, Ohio State president Kristina Johnson and athletic director Gene Smith were just a few of the Big Ten figures that held press conferences, but some things are as of yet unknown, even to them.

We’ve taken a stab at running down a list of some of the biggest questions for Ohio State and the conference as a whole as the Big Ten irons out the details of its salvaged fall season.

Some of these have answers and some do not, but we break them down nonetheless.