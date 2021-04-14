COLUMBUS, Ohio –– By the time football gets underway at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, it will have been more than two years since the last Buckeyes' Spring Game took place.

After the 2020 game was canceled due to COVID-19, this year's edition will feature an added dose of excitement. Not only will there be a competition for the new starting quarterback job, but Buckeye fans will also get to see the talents of both the 2020 and 2021 freshmen on display for what could be the first time since no exhibition took place a year ago.

We've got a hunch for which Buckeyes just might turn some heads with a chance to shine in Saturday's scrimmage, and we've picked out five to keep your eye on ahead of this weekend.

