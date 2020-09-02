News of the Big Ten’s decision to postpone its fall football season immediately brought on understandable heartbreak and disappointment for the Buckeyes relying on a final season to prove their merit before transitioning to the next level.

However, the NCAA’s decision to grant an extra year of eligibility to all fall sports athletes has provided some relief for those banking on tape from the 2020 season.

Depending on how a potential Thanksgiving or January start to the season plays out, some players may still end up forgoing their additional year of eligibility, but there’s no real guarantee that a Big Ten season is played at all before next fall.

It isn’t just seniors that could benefit from the NCAA’s decision, though. Depending on their situation or competition at the position, players of all age could be advantaged, and we’ve picked the five Buckeyes on offense that have the most to gain from the recent NCAA ruling.