



It seems that nearly every possibility surrounding the start of the next Big Ten football season is still up in the air given the event of the past few days, but one thing is certain.

Whether it be a late-fall slate, a winter start, a spring schedule or no season at all, players will not have to burn a year of eligibility.

The NCAA granted fall sports athletes an extra season on Aug. 21, regardless of their level of participation in any potential makeshift season amid the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

For elite NFL prospects in the college ranks, this many not matter much, as players like Ohio State's Justin Fields and Shaun Wade will surely be draft-bound come the tail end of the spring.

But many other Buckeyes have quite a bit to gain from the renewed opportunity, and we're taking a look at which Ohio State players might benefit the most.

On Wednesday we started with the Buckeye offense, but today we have picked five players on the Ohio State defense that have the most to gain from the NCAA ruling.