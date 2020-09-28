BuckeyeGrove - Five Big Ten teams with the most to gain

1. PURDUE

It seemed a new era of Purdue football was about to dawn when head coach Jeff Brohm turned down an opportunity to take over at his alma mater, Louisville, following the 2018 season. The Boilermakers would go on to sign a Top 5 class in the conference the following winter, and pulled in the Big Ten’s sixth best class in the 2020 cycle.

Following back-to-back sub-.500 seasons, though, Brohm and Co. are struggling to generate momentum with the 2021 class, which currently ranks last in the conference with the fewest number of commitments. Purdue is off to a better start in the 2022 class after landing a commitment from four-star quarterback Brady Allen, but Brohm will need some on-field success this fall to renew excitement about the program with recruits. Rondale Moore's decision to return to school is a big boost for the Boilers.



2. OHIO STATE

Justin Fields (Scott Stuart)

Ohio State may not be the first school most think when it comes to which Big Ten programs have the most to gain this season. After all, the Buckeyes already have the No. 2 ranked recruiting class nationally in 2021 and the No. 1 ranked class in 2022 going. They are also recruiting well ahead of their Big Ten brethren, and have been for many years.

A national championship, though, would certainly put the Buckeyes on the same tier as Alabama and Clemson, which have won five of the last six titles, in the national respect column. With quarterback Justin Fields at the helm, this 2020 Ohio State team is undoubtedly one of the top contenders for a national title now that the Big Ten is back to playing in the fall.

3. MICHIGAN STATE

Mel Tucker (Associated Press)

There is excitement from prospects about seeing all these Big Ten programs on the field this fall, but the anticipation of seeing Michigan State is the highest. That is because the Spartans replaced long-time head coach Mark Dantonio with Mel Tucker in February. Tucker and his staff used the time that they were given when spring football was canceled to hit the recruiting trail hard and make up ground on other conference schools with prospects in the 2021 and 2022 classes.

Missing spring football is a double-edged sword for Tucker, however, as he tries to construct a competitive team this fall. For the most part, though, recruits understand those challenges. It will be less about wins and losses and more about giving them things to be excited about for the future of the program.

4. IOWA

This has arguably been the roughest off-season of Kirk Ferentz’s 20-plus years at Iowa. Besides the obvious effects of COVID, the Hawkeyes had to deal with an off-season scandal that resulted in strength coach Chris Doyle leaving the program. The nature of the allegations certainly do not help the Hawkeyes on the recruiting trail, and they badly need to show they are now a program that has evolved for the better.

A successful season for the Hawkeyes will not only include wins, but also the team coming together and unifying the locker room. Top prospects want to be part of programs moving in a positive direction, and Ferentz and Co. need to show that is what is happening in Iowa City.

5. PENN STATE