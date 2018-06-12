Ohio State is one of a few national powers that has already thrown its hat into the ring for Lawrence (KS) Free State offensive tackle Turner Corcoran. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound prospect was offered by the Buckeyes this spring and started working on visit plans that very day.

This past week, Corcoran was able to follow through on that visit, wrapping things up on Thursday. The visit went about as well as he could have hoped.

"I really liked campus, it looks great," said Corcoran. "The visit went well, it was everything I thought it would be and a little more."

Corcoran got pretty much the full Ohio State experience on his trip and couldn't pinpoint just one thing about the visit. Ohio State seems to have made a very good overall first impression.

"I really liked most of the things they had me see from their weight room, practices, and academic things as well," he added.

Ohio State has been working quickly since offering Corcoran when it comes to trying to build a relationship with the massive tackle. But there is no better way to do that than to spend time face-to-face.

"I talked with coach Stud, coach Day and coach Meyer," he recalled. "They were all glad to see me and they want to talk more here in the near future and to build a strong relationship throughout this entire recruiting process."

The four-star prospect is already working on a return visit in the not too distant future.

"My family and I are wanting to come to a game this fall," Corcoran said. "It just depends on my schedule and OSU’s. I'm not quite sure what other colleges I'll be visiting soon."

Since landing early offers from Ohio State and Notre Dame, Corcoran has also added programs such as Clemson, Michigan, and Nebraska to his ever-growing list.