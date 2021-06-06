For Ohio State's staff and its fan base, most of this weekend's focus went to the dozen-plus official visitors that started their trips to the school on Friday.

Besides hosting these prospects, however, the Buckeyes also welcomed nearly a handful of Rivals100 targets in the 2023 class. Those prospects were Derrick LeBlanc, John Walker, Luke Hasz and Walker Lyons.

We recently had a chance to catch up with John Walker who, when it's all said and done, will have spent nearly four days in Columbus as he arrived on Friday and will be leaving tomorrow morning.

Walker broke down how this visit went while speaking with BuckeyeGrove, and started off by detailing his conversations with Larry Johnson.

"It was really good," Walker said. "He was really friendly. It seemed like we were friends for a while. It was really good being with him and the players. We broke down some film that I had from my sophomore highlights, and he was just explaining to me what I need to fix, coaching me up and helping me so I can be an elite player."