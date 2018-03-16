BOISE, Idaho – If Ohio State versus Gonzaga I were a fight, it would have been stopped around the fourth round in a game that marked Ohio State's worst defeat of the season. Ohio State/Gonzaga II promises to be more competitive, or so Ohio State fans hope.

In the first contest, the Buckeyes held a couple of first half leads, taking a 25-24 lead on a Musa Jallow jumper and would only be down two at the 7:48 mark after a pair of Kaleb Wesson free throws cut the lead to 33-31.

Then Gonzaga stepped on the gas and the Buckeyes had no answer. The Zags would go on a 14-0 run through the remainder of the first half and into the opening minutes of the second half. There was no 'run' for the Buckeyes in this game, the Buckeyes did not have any counterpunches to throw and ended up on the wrong end of an 86-59 beating.

"Hopefully we have gotten better, but it was not close in game one," Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said.

Keita Bates-Diop was not KBD yet, at least in terms of his Big Ten Conference Player of the Year standards. He only had seven points and 10 rebounds. Bates-Diop would score in double-figures in his next 24 games after the loss to Gonzaga.

Ohio State's starting lineup was far from settled at this point as well. Jallow was still in the starting lineup while Kam Williams was coming off of the bench. Wesson attempted only three shots and C.J. Jackson led the team with 12 field goal attempts.

A lot has changed since then and the Buckeyes are hoping their fortunes will change as well.

"It is not a revenge game or anything," Holtmann added. "They are really good. We are two different teams. I have said all along, I think they are the best team I have coached against in the last couple of years. I think they can make another Final Four run."

In the first game, there was not just one player that the Buckeyes could key in on. Johnathan Williams had 21 points and Josh Perkins had 20 points. Both totals were about eight points higher than their season averages, but it is a dangerous one-two punch that the Zags can throw at foes. The pair combined for 35 points against UNC-Greensboro in first round action on Thursday. Freshman guard Zach Norvell Jr. also threw in 15 of his own but struggled from the floor with 3 of 12 shooting.

Holtmann joked after defeating South Dakota State on Thursday night that he had contacted Gonzaga head coach Mark Few to get his view on the Jackrabbits. The two teams faced each other in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

"I called Mark at about 10 o'clock in my office on Monday night," Holtmann recalled. "I said, 'Mark, what is going on?' and he goes, 'I am just drinking a beer and looking at the mountains here.'

"I said, 'Mark I am in the office with coach Pedon putting a game plan for South Dakota State, somehow, something is not right here, Mark.'"

With Ohio State potentially waiting in the wings to force a 4-5 match-up, could Holtmann trust any advice from Few?

"I trust him. Shoot, after playing us, he wants to play us again," Holtmann joked. "He was hoping for that match-up."

The Buckeyes know what it is going to take to beat Gonzaga, but knowing and executing are two different things.

"Listen, we are going to have to play extremely well," Holtmann said. "It was not close in game one, it was not close."