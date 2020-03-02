COLUMBUS, Ohio – While the battles at the skill positions will steal headlines, the personnel up front will dictate Ohio State’s success this season.

Ohio State’s first spring practice is behind them, and more clarity has been shed on the possible combination that will make up the offensive line going forward. With two starting roles open, the Buckeyes are looking to fill the spots with the best available players.

Jonah Jackson and Branden Bowen have used up their eligibility, and the Buckeyes are now forced to seek out their replacements for the 2020 season. Ryan Day made one thing sure in the pursuit to put together the offensive line: the best five guys will be out on the field.

“We’re trying to find the best five guys to play,” Day said. “Thayer [Munford], Josh [Myers] and Wyatt [Davis] are obviously returning, so now we’ve got to find four and five.”