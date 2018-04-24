COLUMBUS, Ohio- In 2017, his first season at Ohio State, Greg Schiano had a dilemma. Coming off the 2016 season in which Malik Hooker shined at safety, becoming a unanimous All-American in his first year as a starter, the defensive coordinator had to find a player to match that production.

Damon Webb had already proven himself to earn one of the starting spots, recording 57 tackles with an interception and four pass deflections in 2016. It was replacing Hooker, who went on to be a first round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft, that would be the difficult part.

Splitting time with Erick Smith in spring and fall camp heading into the 2017 season, Jordan Fuller started to pull away, cementing himself, last season, as a key contributor on an Ohio State secondary that allowed 195.9 passing yards per game and 16 touchdowns.

With the 2018 Spring Game come and gone, the story is the same, but the roles are reversed. Fuller will return as the “Damon Webb,” the veteran starter who established himself during the previous season. Now, for Schiano and new safeties coach Alex Grinch, Ohio State has to find its new “Jordan Fuller.”

The main goal is to find a player to compliment the production and ability of Fuller on the other side.

For Grinch, that is something that is very hard to find.

“When you add all those things up, the physical tools, the athletic tools and then the mental aptitude, you’re talking about a guy is an established starter,” Grinch said.

Of all the players in the mix for the starting field safety position, there is not a lot of experience to choose from. With names like Amir Riep and Isaiah Pryor, safeties not named Fuller combined for only 14 tackles one season ago.

For Grinch, Pryor is the latest player to make an impression on him. In the week prior to the Spring Game, the sophomore was credited as improving throughout spring camp, making his biggest strides in the days leading up to the game.

“If I said his best week was the first week, that obviously wouldn’t be the most ideal situation,” Grinch said. “Credit to him that way as he improves.”

In a perfect world, Schiano would like to have his defense set heading into summer and the beginning of fall camp. However, looking back at what he has done in the past, the former safeties position coach would rather just let things happen organically.

“You’d certainly rather know, but you can’t force things, and I’m made that mistake before over the years,” Schiano said. “You’ve got to let things play out and eventually someone will separate.”

Even though this is the position is the one that he, admittedly, is the most worried about, with the emergence of Fuller on the other side, he knows that waiting it out has worked in favor of Ohio State in the past.