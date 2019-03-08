COLUMBUS, Ohio – One of the biggest adjustments that new head coach Ryan Day will have to make this year is to keep tabs on more than just the offense. The 39-year-old coach has spent his entire career on the offensive side of the ball and the natural inclination would be to keep focus solely on that side of the ball.

“I do have to force myself to make sure I walk down to the defensive side every now and then and I keep an eye on that,” Day said after Ohio State’s first day of spring practice. “My natural reaction is to go down to the quarterbacks and get those guys going.”

When the Buckeyes take the field on August 31st it will be Day’s fourth game as the Ohio State head coach but it really will be the first game of Ryan Day’s program. The first three game he served as head coach were in place of a suspended Urban Meyer and while Day did assume the role of head coach, it was still Meyer’s ship that he was running.