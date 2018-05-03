The challenge this year will be finding a way to split the carries up and keep both backs involved while doing what is best for the team. A tall task for the offensive coaches and Alford. How will he go about that one?

But the Buckeyes were not set up with two guys who have already shown that they can carry the mail, week-in and week-out.

The Ohio State coaches have not been against riding a hot back. Ezekiel Elliott had 273 carries during the 2014 season (1,878 yards) and 289 carries in 2018 (1,821 yards). Before that in 2013, Carlos Hyde had 208 carries (1,521 yards).

In 2016, it took Weber 182 carries to break the 1,000-yard mark (1,096) and in 2017 Dobbins had one less, 181 carries to go 1,364 yards. The Buckeyes may be hard pressed to get each of their talented backs that many carries in 2018 (although Ohio State was credited with 589 rushing attempts in 2017) and it will be in Tony Alford and the offensive coaching staff to keep the right guy in at the right time as the season moves forward.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes will be returning a formidable one-two punch at running back in 2018 with the tandem of J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber . Each have had 1,000-yard rushing campaigns as freshmen and both could essentially start at any program in the nation.

"Who I like better," Alford joked and then admitted that it does not come down to that. "I think it’s just the flow of the game and how things are going. (Dobbins and Weber) are accountable guys. They’ve all grown in their own right as far as the scheme and how we do things here. They’re all very well bought in to what we’re doing as far as the culture of our program and how we do things within the room. A lot of it is the feel of the game and how it’s going."

Throw into the mix a player like Demario McCall at H-back, someone who has shown flashes of brilliance but just has not been able to find a consistent spot on the field. Plus, the Buckeyes are bringing in one of the best young groups of ball carriers in the nation with Brian Snead, Master Teague and Jaelen Gill. The competition will be fierce in the running back room. If someone is lacking in effort, someone will likely be there looking to step in and take those reps.

"Without question it makes you better. It’s competition," Alford said. "The more competition you have, the more successful you’ll be because you’re going to push yourself to higher limits that you can’t do by yourself compared to when there’s someone standing next to you or behind you. It makes everyone better. It makes everyone in the room better. It makes our team better."

It all comes down to accountability.

"It makes you more accountable in everything you do as far as in the meeting room and on and off the field because you have other guys who are pushing you," Alford said. "It’s a close group, though, and they enjoy pushing one another. That’s what we’re looking for."

It is one thing to be talented but the tandem of Dobbins and Weber have also shown a high level of maturity on the field. That will go a long way on an offense that will be replacing its quarterback, left tackle and center.

"They can make up for a lot of mistakes because of their knowledge of what we’re doing," Alford said.