Final thoughts from Ohio State spring game

After essentially playing touch football with “thud” tackling techniques in previous spring games, Ohio State put a more physical stamp on the end of spring ball on Saturday. There weren’t a great deal of eye-popping performances like last year’s showcase of Emeka Egbuka, Jack Sawyer and Marvin Harrison Jr. But plenty of takeaways remain that jumped off the page to us from the Buckeyes’ final showcase of the spring. Here are 10 final thoughts from Saturday as we head into the doldrums of the offseason:

Offense

1: No major surprises on two-deep

Assessing the offense throughout the spring during the three open practice windows that we had, plus the hour-long window during Student Appreciation Day and a month’s worth of media availability, we had a good handle on who would be running out as the top 11 players with the first team. For the most part, we had a good sense of who would be getting second-team reps as well. Saturday’s scrimmage featured no major surprises. The following were the lineups on the first series for both the first- and second-team when Ohio State was aligned in 11 personnel (three receivers, one tight, one running back): First team: QB CJ Stroud, RB TreVeyon Henderson, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR Marvin Harrison Jr., WR Emeka Egbuka, TE Cade Stover, LT Paris Johnson Jr., LG Matthew Jones, C Luke Wypler, RG Donovan Jackson, RT Dawand Jones Second team: QB Kyle McCord, RB Miyan Williams, WR Jayden Ballard, WR Xavier Johnson, WR Sam Wiglusz, TE Joe Royer, LT Donovan Jackson, LG Toby Wilson, C Jakob James, RG Enokk Vimahi, RT Grant Toutant The third receiver on the first team will be a battle between Egbuka and Julian Fleming, but if Fleming gets fully healthy he may share snaps pretty evenly with Egbuka throughout fall camp and perhaps the beginning of the season. Fleming, though, was held out of Saturday’s game with what Ryan Day called a “day-to-day” injury. At tight end, Stover, Joe Royer and Gee Scott Jr. each got snaps with the first and second teams. At running back, Williams was featured prominently on the first team once Henderson exited after some light work, and Evan Pryor stole the show with the two’s.

2: Eyes on quarterbacks

Stroud expectedly did not get much work in. He didn’t need too many reps, and the Buckeyes wanted to keep him healthy and upright. He had a couple inaccurate throws but returned with some beautiful throws with touch and a couple accurate passes on the run. But there’s not much to take away from Stroud’s performance. He’s already proven himself. McCord was similar with some inaccurate passes, but he was mostly on the money, including a dot on a 24-yard touchdown pass to Royer, who went up for a physical, contested catch. Devin Brown, meanwhile, showed what you would expect from a true freshman quarterback: flash and inconsistency. He made a poor decision throwing into double coverage on an out route and threw an interception. He also had an on-the-money, off-platform throw while getting chased down outside of the pocket and also had times looking calm in the pocket and firing throws with confidence.

3: All aboard Evan Pryor hype train

The two young offensive players who have been hyped up the most throughout the spring are Ballard and Pryor. After Saturday, the speed and explosiveness of Pryor was truly seen for the first time, and that hype vehicle now resembles a bullet train. He had three explosive plays, including a 22-yard touchdown run up the right sideline in which he shot out of a cannon to race past the Buckeyes defense. Henderson and Williams complement each other perfectly with their running styles and figure to be the main two-headed backfield tandem. Pryor gives something different than the other two backs, and Ohio State looks like it could be set up to deploy a three-man rotation. Pryor looked like the home-run threat we projected him to be when he was recruited, providing the wind to Henderson’s fire and Williams’ earth. Or maybe it should be Earth, Wind and Pryor.

4: Rough day

Paris Johnson Jr. spent the last two seasons on the interior of the Buckeyes’ line as an offensive guard. He is a natural left tackle. Born to play the position with first-round NFL Draft potential. But he had a bad day on Saturday. Johnson was called for a hold and a false start, and he got beat by Sawyer on an inside pass rush in which Sawyer did a half spin and exploded back inside for a sack during the two-minute drill. Sawyer and Tuimoloau have been wreaking havoc on Ohio State’s offensive linemen throughout the spring practices we’ve seen – both in one-on-ones and team drills. Johnson was the latest. There should be plenty of confidence that Johnson will transition smoothly back to his natural position. But it was a tough day for him.

Defense

5: Plenty of rotations

First team: DE Zach Harrison, DT Taron Vincent, DT Jerron Cage, DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, LB Steele Chambers, LB Tommy Eichenberg, nickel Tanner McCalister, S Ronnie Hickman, S Josh Proctor, CB Denzel Burke, CB Cameron Brown Second team: DE Jack Sawyer, DT Tyleik Williams, DT Ty Hamilton, DE J.T. Tuimoloau, LB Chip Trayanum, LB Teradja Mitchell, nickel Cam Martinez, S Andre Turrentine, S Kye Stokes, CB Jordan Hancock, CB Jakailin Johnson The defensive reps were more varied, with the eight members of the second-team players listed here (the four second-team defensive linemen, Trayanum, Mitchell, Hancock and Johnson) each getting reps on the first series. Mitchell Melton, Noah Potter, Jaden McKenzie and Mike Hall were the four linemen on the field to start the second series. The four linebackers listed rotated during the first and second series.

6: Young defensive backs steal the show

Pryor and Ballard are the two young offensive players who have drawn the most praise from coaches and players all spring. Kye Stokes and Jordan Hancock are the two young players who have been hyped up the most on the defense. On Saturday, they showed why. Their performances were the two most noteworthy on defense regardless of class. Stokes was sensational all day, using the speed, athleticism and length that made him one of the 2022 recruiting class’ most enticing signees. He was flying around all afternoon, netting two pass breakups and causing disruption on another incompletion. He nearly had an interception off Stroud when he jumped a route he probably didn’t have any business getting to. But that’s the explosiveness – the quick first step and ability to close quickly – that the true freshman possesses. It’s a loaded safeties unit in front of him, but he looked like a star in the making and like a player who will contend for meaningful snaps in the fall. Hancock had a play similar to Stokes when he closed on a receiver for a PBU of his own. It was an impressive play, and he followed up with an even bigger one on the next snap. On third down, Stroud flipped a swing pass to Williams, and Hancock sprinted into a perfect form tackle, diving into Williams’ legs and wrapping them up to bring him to the ground for a four-yard loss. He has thrown himself right into the next as the team’s third outside cornerback behind Burke and Brown with the spring he has had.

7: JJTT time is here

Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau could be on the verge of creating something special on the Buckeyes’ defensive line. That’s the anticipation and excitement from pretty much everyone who follows Ohio State’s program. As well it should be. Both former five-stars were ranked in the top 12 overall in the 2021 class, and they are two of the highest-ranked signees in program history. Physically, they each look the part of a sophomore star. Their on-field moves tell the same story. Their time isn’t near. It’s here. Having a star, fearsome defensive end has been the cornerstone of each of the Buckeyes’ best defenses of the past decade. They might have two on this year’s team.

8: Other young standouts

There are a lot of young, exciting defensive talents in that unit. There is a good mix of veterans in the group at all three levels, and the first- and second-year players are providing some extra juice. We already mentioned the four above who stood out the most, but Caden Curry and C.J. Hicks shined as well. Each got work in with the second team with Curry nearly coming up with a sack, arriving to McCord milliseconds after Jaden McKenzie got to him. And Hicks played his assignment well on one of his first snaps by playing outside contain and busting down on the line to wrap up Williams for a TFL.

9: Depth concern at nickel

McCalister and Martinez have the top-two nickel cornerback spots locked up. But there were concerns raised two weeks ago about the depth at nickel after the transfer of Lejond Cavazos, who was getting a look at nickel during spring ball toward the end of his time with Ohio State. That depth concern doesn’t feel like a huge deal, but it remains a valid concern. Perhaps Andre Turrentine – who saw plenty of second-team action Saturday and was originally recruited as a nickel cornerback by Kerry Coombs and Matt Barnes – could fill in at nickel in a pinch. But the nickel who was getting third-team snaps is Andrew Moore. McCalister mentioned Moore as a guy who has been showing well in practice, but it's not ideal to have a walk-on as the No. 3 at a position the magnitude of nickel in Jim Knowles' defense.

Final note

10: No update on Melton