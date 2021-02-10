Time to break down the lone flip Ohio State secured in the class of 2021.

Four-star offensive tackle Zen Michalski, at one time a Louisville commitment, flipped to the Buckeyes within a month of receiving an offer from the staff this past fall.

Michalski’s football career really just blossomed during his junior year, which means he’s a raw talent. Clearly the staff sees potential with proper development. But what does the film say? Let’s review.