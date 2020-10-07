Zenuae Michalski's commitment to Ohio State on Saturday puts the program at an even 20 commits in the 2021 cycle, with three of those pledges coming from offensive linemen.

The Buckeyes have missed out on out-of-state targets Jager Burton and J.C. Latham over the past few months, but remain a finalist for prized o-lineman Tristan Leigh.

There have been a number of presumed favorites for Leigh, who is labeled by Rivals as the third-ranked tackle in the nation. Clemson had the edge early, then LSU and now Oklahoma has received a few FutureCast predictions lately, so his recruitment is far from over.

With Ohio State still being in the mix here, BuckeyeGrove wanted to dissect Leigh's skill set and what he would bring to the table if he made the move to Columbus.