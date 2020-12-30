A vocal leader of the class of 2021 both on Twitter and behind the scenes, four-star running back TreVeyon Henderson was the piece de resistance during an incredible run where the Buckeyes landed four four-star prospects in 12 days this March.

Henderson’s hyped as a complete package running the ball, the classic example of a guy who can run through defenders, around defenders and past defenders.

And spoiler alert: the film holds up.