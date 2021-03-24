Film Review: Rivals100 safety Xavier Nwankpa
In the 2022 cycle, Ohio State is setting themselves up well to sign a prospect from Iowa for the first time in the Rivals.com era.Xavier Nwankpa, who was rewarded with an offer from the Buckeyes ba...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news