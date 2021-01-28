To begin the year, BuckeyeGrove started unveiling weekly film breakdowns of both Ohio State football commits and targets.

For most of the month, we have stuck to analyzing the skill sets of targets in the 2022 cycle as we've already done one on presumed Buckeyes lean J.T. Tuimoloau, and we were in the mindset that Raesjon Davis was USC-bound.

After a three-day trip to Columbus, however, it's safe to say OSU is neck-and-neck with the Trojans, if not leading, in Davis' recruitment.

With six days left until he is slated to sign his Letter of Intent, we wanted to take a look at what Al Washington and company would be getting in Davis if he chose the Buckeyes. Check out what makes him such a highly sought-after prospect and the sixth-ranked outside linebacker in the nation by reading our breakdown of his film below.