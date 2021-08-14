Larry Johnson and the rest of Ohio State's coaching staff are still searching for their first defensive lineman commitment in the 2022 class.

While the program is looking to replicate their success with pass rushers in a somewhat comparable way to the previous cycle, there is a huge need for interior d-linemen. The reason for this is that only a trio of defensive tackles have signed with them since the 2019 class, so the Buckeyes are eyeing at least two or three players at the position this time around.

One of their top targets is Rivals100 prospect Chris McClellan, who recently included Ohio State in his top six. McClellan had previously labeled the Buckeyes as his leader following a stellar official visit in late June.

With McClellan being a priority for tOSU, we wanted to take a look at why Johnson and Co. have been in hot pursuit of him since the spring. Check out BuckeyeGrove's film evaluation of McClellan's skill set down below and our overall takeaways from his tape.