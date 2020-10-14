Film Review: Reid Carrico
On tape, Reid Carrico plays football as though it’s a war with enemies to decimate.
Defensively, where he projects at Ohio State, he routinely snaps back heads with bone-clattering tackles as a linebacker. Offensively he plows over any resistance that denies him the endzone as a running back.
Today we’ll be taking a look at Carrico’s junior season highlight reel to see what he brings to Ohio State’s program. And spoiler alert: there’s a lot he could contribute.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news