On tape, Reid Carrico plays football as though it’s a war with enemies to decimate.

Defensively, where he projects at Ohio State, he routinely snaps back heads with bone-clattering tackles as a linebacker. Offensively he plows over any resistance that denies him the endzone as a running back.

Today we’ll be taking a look at Carrico’s junior season highlight reel to see what he brings to Ohio State’s program. And spoiler alert: there’s a lot he could contribute.