Film Review: Michael Hall
This edition of Ohio State commitment film review centers on Michael Hall, a four-star defensive tackle and Buckeye State product that staked his claim on a spot in defensive line coach Larry Johns...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news