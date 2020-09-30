Today BuckeyeGrove recruiting analyst Andy Anders takes a look at the junior season highlight reel of Jayden Ballard, a four star commit for Ohio State in the class of 2021.

Overall, Ballard shows great downfield ability, red zone prowess and route running, also displaying solid hands in his tape. He could serve to further develop his blocking and put more intermediate routes on film, but the reel lives up to his borderline-top 100 billing.