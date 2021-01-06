Jantzen Dunn provided a cool complement to Ohio State’s class when he committed in April.

The Buckeyes already held commitments from two Rivals100 corners and a Rivals250 safety when the three-star defensive back pledged his services, but with a lack of depth in Ohio State’s secondary showing up in 2020, the three-star Dunn became a prospect the team sought.

Ohio State’s staff appears to think it’s found a diamond in the rough. But what does the film say? Let’s take a look.