After signing TreVeyon Henderson and Tyleik Williams in December, the Buckeyes are once again hoping to have some success in the state of Virginia.

Greg Studrawa, Ryan Day and the rest of Ohio State’s staff are putting on the full-court press for five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice. Labeled by Rivals as the third-ranked tackle in the nation, Rice would be a huge get for a program that is looking to take around four o-linemen in the 2022 cycle.

Ohio State’s pursuit of Rice is going well as Rivals’ No. 15 overall junior previously said in early January that they were a top-three school in his recruitment. It remains to be seen if any other school has made progress since then, but the Buckeyes, alongside North Carolina and Notre Dame, are in a really good position right now.

So, with OSU being one of the top contenders for the Rice Sweepstakes, we wanted to take a look at what he would bring to the table if he committed to the school. In the piece below, check out BuckeyeGrove’s assessment of Rice’s skill set.