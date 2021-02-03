Film Review: Five-star DB target Will Johnson
For a brief time in January, it appeared as if Ohio State could have potentially secured a pledge from five-star defensive back Will Johnson.The combination of coaching changes on Michigan's staff,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news