With this being the first week of the new year, BuckeyeGrove wanted to begin a weekly piece that takes a look at the film of top Ohio State targets in the 2022 cycle.

We kick things off by evaluating five-star defensive back Domani Jackson, who is the No. 2 overall player on Rivals. Jackson is down to six schools in his recruiting process, but a handful of predictions have been submitted on his profile page in favor of the Buckeyes.

As you'll see in my analysis down below, Jackson would be a major get for Ryan Day's staff, which just added a commitment from five-star DB Jaheim Singletary this past weekend.